Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC

Indoor dining in New York City will come to a halt on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate rises.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will remain in a New York prison for now. Because of the worsening pandemic, the court agreed to postpone efforts to send..

As daily coronavirus deaths reach record highs, the promise of effective vaccines appears to offer a light at the end of the tunnel. A hospital in New York City..

New York state pushed back against a request from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to collect data from residents who receive a coronavirus..

More than 5,000 people in the state are hospitalized with the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an update on COVID-19 restrictions, including an end to indoor dining in New York City as of Monday. "The federal..

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City on Monday, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue..

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City...

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that indoor dining would be suspended again in New...