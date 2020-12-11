Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Indoor dining in New York City will come to a halt on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate rises.


