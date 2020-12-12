Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City Shuts Down Indoor Dining

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
New York City Shuts Down Indoor Dining

New York City Shuts Down Indoor Dining

New York City restaurants must stop indoor dining on Monday, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Cuomo also called on Congress to include restaurants and bars in further economic aid packages.

Restaurants in NYC will be required to close their indoor dining rooms, says Business Insider.

The increased restrictions come as coronavirus cases in New York City surge.

Indoor dining is an incredibly high-risk activity for COVID-19.

Covered outdoor patios do not offer any safety either, as the air is stagnant inside the tent.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York City to close indoor dining again due to COVID-19 surge, joining Pennsylvania in shut down

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in New York City. Pennsylvania's...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayNewsmax


Gov. Cuomo shuts down indoor dining in NYC amid COVID-19 surge

In a major setback for New York City’s economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic, indoor...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comMediaiteCBS NewsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Indoor Dining To Be Suspended In New York City, Gov. Cuomo Cites Increasing COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting Monday, Dec. 14 in an effort to curb the...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comMediaiteGothamistNewsday



Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Halts Indoor Dining In NYC As COVID Infections Rise [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Halts Indoor Dining In NYC As COVID Infections Rise

You could call it "the last supper" as New Yorkers chowed down Friday after Gov. Cuomo ordered restaurants to stop indoor dining on Monday. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published
Gov. Cuomo Announces Indoor Dining Halted In NYC [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Announces Indoor Dining Halted In NYC

Indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo announced.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published
Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC [Video]

Cuomo suspends indoor dining in NYC

Indoor dining in New York City will come to a halt on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate rises.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published