Gov. Cuomo Halts Indoor Dining In NYC As COVID Infections Rise CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:41s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:41s - Published Gov. Cuomo Halts Indoor Dining In NYC As COVID Infections Rise You could call it "the last supper" as New Yorkers chowed down Friday after Gov. Cuomo ordered restaurants to stop indoor dining on Monday. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. 0

