Gov. Cuomo Announces Indoor Dining Halted In NYC

Indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Gov.

Cuomo announced.


Indoor dining in New York City will come to a halt on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate rises.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indoor dining will be suspended in New York City starting next week.

With coronavirus infection rates continuing to soar in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is defending the need to put new restrictions on indoor dining. This, as restaurant officials say they want to see the..

