Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 424
The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 63,506, as more than 69 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.
US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death TollThe COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 coronavirus-related deaths on December 9th.
FDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine[NFA] A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, one of the last steps before vaccinations..
US records the world's highest daily death toll from COVID-19The tally from Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday that an additional 3,054 people died from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours in the US.