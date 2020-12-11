WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday

Chief Of Staff Meadows: Shutdown May Be Unavoidable



White House Chief os Staff Meadows said Wednesday he "can't guarantee" the federal government will avoid a shutdown in December. Both parties are still negotiating and attempting to bridge policy divisions. Meadows said both parties are trying to reach an agreement to finance government agencies and keep them open. The Trump administration and Congress must approve a dozen spending bills to fund most government agencies by December 11. Business Insider reports those negotiations are ongoing.

