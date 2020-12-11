WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
[NFA] White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said on Friday.

Colette Luke has more.


FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine [Video]

[NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

FDA commissioner on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, potential allergic reactions

 An FDA advisory committee is meeting Thursday morning to discuss whether to recommend the United States' first coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Pfizer. FDA..
Doctor on what the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan would look like

 FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says it's "realistic" that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. But it will be a complicated..
Record U.S. deaths prompt pleas for mask-wearing [Video]

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks as deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record with 2,861 deaths reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

This week on "Face the Nation," December 13, 2020

 HHS Secretary Alex Azar and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Stop playing games' - US President Donald Trump vents over delay in vaccine authorisation

 US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration at the time it's taking America's Food and Drug Administration to issue an emergency use authorisation for..
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans in motion ahead of FDA's authorization

 While the U.S. waits for the Food and Drug Administration's decision to give Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization, the wheels are already..
FDA working "rapidly" on emergency-use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

 The Food and Drug Administration said it is working "rapidly" to give emergency-use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. Hospitals and..
Biden to nominate Tai for trade rep and McDonough for veterans affairs

 Tai would be the first Asian American woman to be USTR. McDonough was President Obama's White House chief of staff.
Chief Of Staff Meadows: Shutdown May Be Unavoidable [Video]

White House Chief os Staff Meadows said Wednesday he "can't guarantee" the federal government will avoid a shutdown in December. Both parties are still negotiating and attempting to bridge policy divisions. Meadows said both parties are trying to reach an agreement to finance government agencies and keep them open. The Trump administration and Congress must approve a dozen spending bills to fund most government agencies by December 11. Business Insider reports those negotiations are ongoing.

Credit: Wochit News

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

[NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

