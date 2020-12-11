WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday

[NFA] White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said on Friday.
[NFA] The United States’ daily death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, as the country prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks as deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record with 2,861 deaths reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
White House Chief os Staff Meadows said Wednesday he "can't guarantee" the federal government will avoid a shutdown in December. Both parties are still negotiating and attempting to bridge policy divisions. Meadows said both parties are trying to reach an agreement to finance government agencies and keep them open. The Trump administration and Congress must approve a dozen spending bills to fund most government agencies by December 11. Business Insider reports those negotiations are ongoing.
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
The White House is desperate to announce the authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Mark Meadows has reportedly pressured FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to announce the emergency authorization by..