US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.


Today in History for December 12th

 A divided U.S. Supreme Court halts the presidential recount in Florida, effectively making Republican George W. Bush the winner. (Dec. 12)
 
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to overturn election in fatal blow to Trump legal blitz to stop Biden

 WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brushed aside the lawsuit filed by Texas that sought to overturn Joe Biden's election victory in four..
Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory

 The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending Trump's attempt to get legal..
Early in-person voting for Georgia's Senate runoff races begins Monday

 President-elect Biden will be traveling to Atlanta next week to campaign for both democratic Senate candidates, Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The high..
‘An Indelible Stain’: How the G.O.P. Tried to Topple a Pillar of Democracy

 The Supreme Court repudiation of President Trump was also a blunt rebuke to Republican leaders who had put their interests ahead of the country’s.
What Will D.J.T. Do?

 That’s the question that could define the Republican Party for years to come, even as the president’s time in Washington winds down.
Donald Trump announces coronavirus vaccine US rollout to begin [Video]

Donald Trump announces coronavirus vaccine US rollout to begin

US president Donald Trump announces a "medical miracle", saying the FDA hasauthorised the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use in the country and therollout will begin within 24 hours.

California plans to be carbon neutral by 2045 [Video]

California plans to be carbon neutral by 2045

While the Trump administration was busy rolling back dozens of policies on climate change, individual states promised to keep up the fight.

Alfred Bourgeois: Second death row inmate executed in two days

 President Donald Trump has planned three more executions before he leaves office on 20 January.
