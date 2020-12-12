US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory
Today in History for December 12th A divided U.S. Supreme Court halts the presidential recount in Florida, effectively making Republican George W. Bush the winner. (Dec. 12)
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970
What Will D.J.T. Do? That’s the question that could define the Republican Party for years to come, even as the president’s time in Washington winds down.
NYTimes.com
The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in...
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe...
