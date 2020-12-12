Waiting to Die: Alfred Bourgeois

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 10 minutes ago

News 10's Sarah Lehman served as a media witness for the federal execution of Alfred Bourgeois.

Federal federal officials have carried out the 10th execution in a matter of months in terre haute.

Alfred bourgeois was convicted of murdering his 2 and a half year old daughter back in 2002.

He was officially executed tonight at 8:21 pm news 10's sarah lehman is our media witness.

Tonight... in our federal execution coverage... she explains how tonight's process went.

Alfred bourgeois was the second death row inmate to be executed in a matter of 24 hours.

He was set to be executed at 6 tonight.

However -- because of litigation in front of the supreme court...it was pushed back a little more than an hour.

Bourgeois was convicted in 2004 for first degree murder.

"a jury" convicted him "of abusing his daughter" and "beating her to death".

And he was sentenced to death.

Tonight -- bourgeois gave a final statment.

Claiming his innocence.

Asking for forgiveness for those who plotted and planted evidence against him.

And asking god to welcome him into his kingdom.

We also got a written statement from the family of jakaren harrison.

His two year old daughter.

They said in part jakaren lost her life brutally to a monster who lived for 18 years after the crime.

None of us could have imagined she would return from a summer visit in a casket.

Now we can start the healing process.

Now - this is the 10th execution we have covered here in terre haute.

So -- we wanted to try and show you what we see inside the execution chambers.

This is a view from where one of the federal employees stands.

The windows back here -- that is where the media all stand.

The inmate is already strapped to the gurney before we arrive.

On this side of the room is where a spritual advisor would stand.

And we believe there is another set of windows just out of sight here ...where the inmates witnesses are.

Right on the other side of the gurney is where the us marshall stands;.

He is the one who will call right before lethal injection starts to make sure there is nothing blocking it.

I'm not sure when this photo was taken.

But -- i will say it is still this same green color.

Which sticks out to me which sticks out to me everytime.

And it will be that way for at least the next for more executions that we will cover.

