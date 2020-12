Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:31s - Published 6 minutes ago Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like