Country Music Legend Charley Pride Has Died From COVID Complications At Age 86

Country Music Legend Charley Pride Has Died From COVID Complications At Age 86WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

Country music legend Charley Pride dies of COVID-19 complications at 86

Country music legend Charley Pride, who became the genre's first Black superstar, died Saturday at...
'I'm so heartbroken': Dolly Parton, Reba, more honor country music trailblazer Charley Pride

Charley Pride died Saturday at 86 from COVID-19 complications. Country music stars took to Twitter to...
Maren Morris Says 'We Should Be Outraged' if Indoor CMAs Contributed to Charley Pride's Death

Maren Morris is speaking out following the death of country music legend Charley Pride, who died from...
Charley Pride, Groundbreaking Country Music Star, Has Died At Age 86 [Video]

Charley Pride, Groundbreaking Country Music Star, Has Died At Age 86

Country music superstar Charley Pride has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was the first African-American inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and leaves behind a legacy of..

Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies at 86 [Video]

Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies at 86

Charley Pride, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. (12-12-20)

Charley Pride, Legendary Country Singer, Dies At 86 From COVID-19 Complications [Video]

Charley Pride, Legendary Country Singer, Dies At 86 From COVID-19 Complications

Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

