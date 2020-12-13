Global  
 

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s
President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election.

His supporters are rallying behind him.

They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud.

Business Insider reports that Trump's accusations have been disproven over 50 times.

President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and will take office January 20.

Trump's supporters at the march refused to acknowledge Biden's victory.

They were also parroting the same baseless allegations the president has been making since the results came out in November.


