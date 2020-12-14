Global
Cleveland's Baseball Team to do Away With Indians Moniker
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Cleveland's Baseball Team to do Away With Indians Moniker
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:58s - Published
5 minutes ago
Cleveland's Baseball Team to do Away With Indians Moniker
Cleveland baseball team will drop 'Indians' nickname
Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be dropping the "Indians" nickname, which it has sported...
USATODAY.com - Published
40 minutes ago
Also reported by •
Newsmax
•
bizjournals
•
Washington Post
After 105 Years, Cleveland Will Drop ‘Indians’ From Baseball Team Name
This followed a similar move from the Washington Football Team
Daily Caller - Published
31 minutes ago
