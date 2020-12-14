Global  
 

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.


UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League

Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Bayern keep rolling, but Spanish giants struggle - what we learned from Champions League group stage

 The Champions League group stage has come to an end so what have we learned? Who is looking in good shape - and who isn't?
BBC News
PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism

PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism

Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Gerard Houlier dies aged 73

Gerard Houlier dies aged 73

Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73. A legend amongst Liverpool fans, heenjoyed great success in football management.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Gerard Houllier: Former Liverpool manager dies aged 73

 Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.
BBC News

Former Liverpool manager Houllier dies aged 73

 Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.
BBC News

Charlton's fury & living in a coal shed - ex-Liverpool star Johnston's early days in England

 Ex-Middlesbrough and Liverpool star Craig Johnston on living in a coal shed and proving a World Cup winner wrong.
BBC News

RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Association football club in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany

Man Utd out of Champions League - but at what cost?

 Manchester United's Champions League exit at the hands of RB Leipzig could end up costing them much more than money.
BBC News
Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba's agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

RB Leipzig 3-2 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side knocked out of Champions League

 Manchester United's season suffers a huge blow as they are knocked out of the Champions League after being outclassed by RB Leipzig.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Man Utd face La Liga leaders Sociedad & Arsenal draw Benfica in Europa League

 Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
BBC News

Ladd heads winner for WSL leaders Man Utd at Reading

 Women's Super League leaders Manchester United extend their unbeaten start as Hayley Ladd's late header secures the win at Reading.
BBC News

Pogba '1,000% involved' and 'will always fight for Man Utd'

 Paul Pogba says "all is clear" between himself and Manchester United and says he is "1,000% involved".
BBC News

Man United 0-0 Man City: Is football struggling without fans?

 'Ninety minutes of dross.' Were the fans the biggest miss in a stalemate Manchester derby, asks Phil McNulty.
BBC News

Borussia Mönchengladbach Borussia Mönchengladbach

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Karim Benzema double sends Real through

 Karim Benzema's two headers send Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
BBC News
Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter

Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter

Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Sigurdsson penalty hands Everton win over Chelsea

 Everton earn a much-needed victory at Goodison Park which ends Chelsea's 17-game unbeaten run.
BBC News

Everton deny Chelsea top spot thanks to Sigurdsson's penalty

 Everton earn a much-needed victory at Goodison Park which ends Chelsea's 17-game unbeaten run.
BBC News

Karen Carney column: Olivier Giroud is a dream for a manager

 In her latest BBC Sport column, Karen Carney discusses the impact of Olivier Giroud, his place in the Chelsea squad and why he is undervalued.
BBC News

Benfica 0-5 Chelsea: Fran Kirby shines in Women's Champions League

 Fran Kirby scores twice as Chelsea thump Benfica 5-0 in the first leg of their last-32 Women's Champions League tie.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Derby ends in stalemate at Old Trafford

 Manchester City avoid a third straight derby defeat as they earn a goalless draw at Manchester United.
BBC News

Dour Manchester derby ends in stalemate

 Manchester City avoid a third straight derby defeat as they earn a goalless draw at Manchester United.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:39Published

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Zinedine Zidane says rivals favourites for La Liga

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says table-topping Atletico Madrid should "definitely" be considered favourites to win La Liga this season.
BBC News

Atletico power on with seventh La Liga won on the spin

 Atletico Madrid overcame a rusty first-half display to beat Real Valladolid 2-0 at home on Saturday with goals from Thomas Lemar and...
WorldNews

Manchester United Predicted XI: Tonight's Champions League match against RB Leipzig is a huge encounter, we predict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI

Manchester United face a huge match in the Champions League tonight, as they travel to RB Leipzig...
Shoot - Published

Barcelona among teams Chelsea could face in Champions League Round of 16

Barcelona among teams Chelsea could face in Champions League Round of 16 Chelsea's Champions League group stage fixtures are now complete and the knockout stage awaits, but...
Football.london - Published

Focus on opposition as Premier League quartet return to Champions League action

English clubs are back in Champions League action again this week as the final round of group stage...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur

PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur

Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial slur against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Players from both teams walked off the..

Credit: Euronews English
NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs

NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs

NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs. A virtual meeting between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives was held on Tuesday. A proposal was approved that will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories