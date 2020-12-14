Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach , while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid .

Atletico Madrid overcame a rusty first-half display to beat Real Valladolid 2-0 at home on Saturday with goals from Thomas Lemar and...

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says table-topping Atletico Madrid should "definitely" be considered favourites to win La Liga this season.

Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Fran Kirby scores twice as Chelsea thump Benfica 5-0 in the first leg of their last-32 Women's Champions League tie.

In her latest BBC Sport column, Karen Carney discusses the impact of Olivier Giroud, his place in the Chelsea squad and why he is undervalued.

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

Paul Pogba says "all is clear" between himself and Manchester United and says he is "1,000% involved".

Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Manchester United's season suffers a huge blow as they are knocked out of the Champions League after being outclassed by RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.

Manchester United's Champions League exit at the hands of RB Leipzig could end up costing them much more than money.

Gerard Houlier dies aged 73 Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73. A legend amongst Liverpool fans, heenjoyed great success in football management.

PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The Champions League group stage has come to an end so what have we learned? Who is looking in good shape - and who isn't?

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.

English clubs are back in Champions League action again this week as the final round of group stage...