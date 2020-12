Related videos from verified sources How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared



Many Americans believe that once the media 'calls' a presidential election and one candidate gives a concession speech, the other is officially named the winner. But according to Voice of America,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on October 25, 2020 How Is A Candidate Declared President?



The Presidential Election process is complicated. Many steps have to be completed before a President can take office. Election Day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. After.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:53 Published on October 23, 2020