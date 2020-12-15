Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday.

Slates of presidential electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes.

Monday's vote brings an end to nearly six weeks of efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert and even invalidate election results that Biden won through lawsuits and court challenges.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote count

President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •The WrapZee News


Joe Biden will say after Electoral College votes, ‘In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed’


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •Just JaredZee News


Joe Biden officially passes 270-vote threshold to win Electoral College on California's vote

Next, the electoral votes will be counted at a special joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 before...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



Related videos from verified sources

Around The Table: Biden's Speech Following Electoral College Vote [Video]

Around The Table: Biden's Speech Following Electoral College Vote

Political experts go Around The Table with KDKA's Stacy Smith.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 32:46Published
Washington State Elector Tears Up Casting Biden Vote [Video]

Washington State Elector Tears Up Casting Biden Vote

“It was important for me to do this one thing that I could do while I still can.” Jack Arends, who has a terminal health issue, broke down in tears after casting his vote for President-elect Joe..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:21Published
Joe Biden's speech after Electoral College win [Video]

Joe Biden's speech after Electoral College win

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed." It's official. The Electoral College vote has reaffirmed Joe Biden's victory over President Trump. This was his address to the nation.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 02:35Published