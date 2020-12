Washington State Elector Tears Up Casting Biden Vote Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:21s - Published 5 minutes ago Washington State Elector Tears Up Casting Biden Vote “It was important for me to do this one thing that I could do while I still can.” Jack Arends, who has a terminal health issue, broke down in tears after casting his vote for President-elect Joe Biden. 0

