Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas.

Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be given the first dose of thePfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it was rolled out into care homes.

The formercarer, who has been living in Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, SouthLanarkshire, for six months, said she was relieved to have been offered thejab.

She said: “It’s wonderful to get the vaccine before Christmas."


