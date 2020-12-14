VACCINE ROLLOUTS

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 days ago

THE FIRST VIALS OF COVID-19 VACCINE WERE DISTRIBUTED TO HOSPITALS AND OTHER MEDICAL FACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY..

Are expected to begin in every state..

Jay gray has a closer look at what comes next..

(nats) as the first vials of coronavirus vaccine roll out..

(nats) excitement..

And emotion..

(rep.

Debbie dingell/(d) michigan:10-:13) "listen to me i'm still crying i'm sorry /// hope is on the way" on the way..

To hospitals like rush university medical center in chicago..

The main lobby now..

A vaccination center -- where the staff will be able to administer a thousand doses..

Or more..

A day..

(alexander tomic/rush university medical center:27-:34) "this is a vaccination effort that has never before been seen or undertaken in any manner."

Front-line health care workers will be the first in line..

The beginning of what doctors and nurses hope will be months of inoculations here..

As in phases..

The medicine is eventually available for everyone..

(erin shaughnessy/director of pharmacy, rush university medical center:46-:53) "we're starting down the getting everyone vaccinated pathway and hopefully seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the covid pandemic" for that to happen experts say 70-to-80 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated..

But there are many still concerned about the safety of a medicine created and approved so quickly..

(tony burns 1:05-1:12) "i know it takes a period of time to make sure vaccines work, so i am a little worried about that" the doctors and nurses at rush say they want to ease those fears..

(dr. meeta shah/emergency physician, rush university medical center1:19-1:25) "i'm happy to be an example for others to show that it's ok to get this vaccine and that it's