Europe starts coronavirus vaccine rollout

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s
Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain, as the pandemic surges across the continent.

Emer McCarthy reports.


European producers are making pollution-free aquaculture a successful business [Video]

European producers are making pollution-free aquaculture a successful business

Among all European countries, Ireland is the leader in clean aquaculture, producing around 30 thousand tons of organically certified fish and shellfish every year, meanwhile, Hungary produces as much organic seafood as France or Denmark. 

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00
Hungary asylum policies 'failed' to fulfill EU obligations, ECJ rules [Video]

Hungary asylum policies 'failed' to fulfill EU obligations, ECJ rules

The EU top court said Budapest made it virtually impossible for people to make an asylum claim.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:08
Hungarian MEP has wrists slapped over Gestapo comparison [Video]

Hungarian MEP has wrists slapped over Gestapo comparison

Others, however, want stronger action. Like throwing Fidesz out of the EPP grouping altogether.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:15

Brexit countdown: 5 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 5 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46

UK minister sees 'special relationship' with EU

 The cabinet secretary says he has lost friends over Brexit and admits it turned UK politics "ugly".
BBC News
Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal [Video]

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier [Video]

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49

United Passenger Who Gave COVID Man CPR Finally Notified

 It took 10 days -- TEN DAYS -- but finally, the United Airlines passenger who hovered over a dying, COVID-infected man for 45 minutes administering CPR has been..
TMZ.com

Around 150 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19

 Around 150 Army personnel who arrived in the national capital from various locations in the last few weeks to participate in the Republic Day and Army Day..
IndiaTimes
Police Families Welfare Society President inaugurates Skill Centre in Delhi [Video]

Police Families Welfare Society President inaugurates Skill Centre in Delhi

Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) oversee the welfare activities of families of Delhi Police personnel. President Pratima Shrivastava inaugurated a Skill Centre for woollen products "Knit Yarn" and a porta-cabin of sale and display of products at Welfare Centre Vikaspuri. Skill Centre will boost the knitting speed as well as income of family members. During the Covid pandemic, Welfare Society started various online programmes. In the view of this, President distributed prizes to the winners of Summer Camps and Khana Khazana competitions held earlier. On this occasion, President addressed the audience and emphasised on participating in different activities conducted by the society. The Primary objective of this Welfare Centre is to provide Skill development training, coaching for competitive exams, recreational activities, medical and summer camps and cookery classes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11

Several injured after shooting in Berlin

 Heavily armed police have been sent to the scene in the Kreuzberg district of the German capital.
BBC News
Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown [Video]

Germany celebrates Christmas under lockdown

Social distancing means muted celebrations far removed from the larger gatherings, and famous markets traditionally associated with this time of year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:50
Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers [Video]

Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers

Jeremy Minsburg has been taking visitors on virtual tours of Germany's capital throughout lockdown.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33

Israel welcomes German backing for expanded Iran nuclear deal

 Israel has welcomed Germany's proposal to expand the Iran nuclear deal into a broader security agreement once Joe Biden assumes the US presidency next month...
WorldNews

