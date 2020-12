Hear from health secretary after UK approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:42s - Published 7 minutes ago Hear from health secretary after UK approved Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine After UK regulators approved Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions more inoculations, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had enough orders of the vaccine to “vaccinate the whole population.” CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? Every adult in Britain will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine, the Health Secretary has confirmed.

Belfast Telegraph - Published 3 hours ago