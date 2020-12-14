Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago

Russian Hackers Breach US Government

On Dec.

13, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies.

Including cybersecurity company FireEye.

The White House National Security Council is also looking into a possible breach at the Treasury Department.

Officials think the hackers were able to gain access by first breaking into Austin-based SolarWinds.

SolarWinds provides remote information technology services to clients worldwide, including U.S. government agencies.

Those agencies were instructed by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency to stop using SolarWinds products on Sunday night.

Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds' president and CEO, issued a statement.

We believe that this vulnerability is the result of a highly-sophisticated, targeted and manual supply chain attack by a nation state, Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds' president and CEO, via statement.

We are acting in close coordination with FireEye, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the intelligence community, and other law enforcement to investigate these matters, Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds' president and CEO, via statement.

As such, we are limited as to what we can share at this time, Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds' president and CEO, via statement.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, SolarWinds informed 33,000 customers that they may have been affected by the breach