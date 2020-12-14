Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published 3 minutes ago

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’.

On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Dr. Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism.

An op-ed published in the ‘Wall Street Journal’ on Friday called the First Lady-elect’s use of "Dr." before her name “fraudulent” because she’s not a medical doctor.

.

A wise man once said that no one should call himself “Dr.” unless he has delivered a child.

Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc, Joseph Epstein, via ‘WSJ’.

Agreeing with many other critics of the op-ed, Obama called it a perfect example of a woman’s accomplishments being “met with skepticism.”.

Right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision.

, Michelle Obama, via Instagram.

She questioned whether that is the “example we want to set” for generations to come.

.

We’re doubted by those who choose the weakness of ridicule over the strength of respect.

And yet somehow, their words can stick—after decades of work, we’re forced to prove ourselves all over again, Michelle Obama, via Instagram.

Obama ended her post by praising Dr. Biden, calling her a distinguished and “brilliant” woman.

.

She will be a terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride.

, Michelle Obama, via Instagram