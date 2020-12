On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Doctor Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism.

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani is charged for a deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts.

The company says some of its messaging features may need to be adapted to comply with EU rules.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Instagram is announcing two new features to help combat COVID-19 misinformation: users in areas with surging..

Vanessa Bryant has responded on Instagram to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by her mother seeking financial support.

Katharine McPhee took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal she's expecting her first child with husband David Foster. See the photos.

Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency Former U.S. President Barack Obama's time in The White House put a hidden strain on his marriage to First Lady Michelle Obama.

Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

It's simple: Call people by the title they prefer. I still have letters addressed to Mom as 'Mrs. Richard Petrow' — by her own mother! It steamed her.

You can see more of Stephen Colbert's interview with President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden on "The Late Show" on CBS.

The president-elect and Dr. Jill Biden are appearing on CBS' "A Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday night.

Jill Biden and husband Joe Biden gave their first joint interview since the election to Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

The Wall Street Journal was lambasted on Twitter Saturday after publishing an op-ed telling...