London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Survivors of the Hatfield rail crash will join those bereaved by the tragedyto mark its 20th anniversary. The four passengers killed when an express trainderailed on October 17 2000 will be remembered in a service at St Etheldreda’sChurch in the Hertfordshire town.Capacity at the annual gathering will belimited to 30 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Father Darren Collins, whowill conduct the service, told the PA news agency: “It was heart-breaking atthe time, and the town wants to remember the lives that were lost and thelives that were changed forever.” The Hatfield crash was among a spate offatal accidents on Britain’s railways, but the network’s safety record hasvastly improved since that period.Father Collins said the victims’ familiesare “reassured that something positive came out of one of the saddestoccasions of their lives”.
