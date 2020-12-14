London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions.

A new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidlythrough southern England, with London and parts of the commuter belt placedunder tougher restrictions in response to soaring cases.

The capital and partsof Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesdayfollowing “very sharp, exponential rises” in cases.