London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published
London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions.

A new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidlythrough southern England, with London and parts of the commuter belt placedunder tougher restrictions in response to soaring cases.

The capital and partsof Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesdayfollowing “very sharp, exponential rises” in cases.


Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3 [Video]

Matt Hancock announces areas entering Tier 3

Health secretary Matt Hancock holds a coronavirus press conference followingthe announcement of a new strain of the coronavirus and the implementation oftier 3 restrictions in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise [Video]

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as London moves to the toplevel of restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published
'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

'New variant' of COVID-19 spreading in southeast England as London moves to Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:23Published

Gyms and pools reopen as lockdown lifts across England [Video]

Gyms and pools reopen as lockdown lifts across England

Better leisure centre in Brixton, south London, reopens to the public as a themonth-long lockdown lifts across England. Includes interview with SydjeaBrown, assistant manager.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Covid: London to move into tier 3 as infections rise

 Parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will also face the toughest restrictions, the health secretary says.
BBC News
Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3 [Video]

Health secretary announces London’s move into Covid Tier 3

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs that London along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “exponential” rises in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Paul Cleeland case: Files located over 1972 gun murder

 Paul Cleeland was convicted of murdering Terry Clarke in Hertfordshire in 1972 but always denied it.
BBC News
Hatfield rail crash survivors to join 20th anniversary ceremony [Video]

Hatfield rail crash survivors to join 20th anniversary ceremony

Survivors of the Hatfield rail crash will join those bereaved by the tragedyto mark its 20th anniversary. The four passengers killed when an express trainderailed on October 17 2000 will be remembered in a service at St Etheldreda’sChurch in the Hertfordshire town.Capacity at the annual gathering will belimited to 30 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Father Darren Collins, whowill conduct the service, told the PA news agency: “It was heart-breaking atthe time, and the town wants to remember the lives that were lost and thelives that were changed forever.” The Hatfield crash was among a spate offatal accidents on Britain’s railways, but the network’s safety record hasvastly improved since that period.Father Collins said the victims’ familiesare “reassured that something positive came out of one of the saddestoccasions of their lives”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

London in Covid tier three: Football and darts events suffer as fans not allowed

Sporting events in London will not have fans attending from Wednesday after the capital is moved into...
BBC Sport - Published

London to move into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions, Hancock to announce

London will move into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘Left in the lurch’: Restaurant owner speaks about impact of Tier 3 in London

A restaurant owner in Dalston, east London, has said he and his employees will be “left in the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions [Video]

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3 [Video]

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if the capitalmoves to Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published