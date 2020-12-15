Lee County has millions in CARES Act money left to spend by the end of the month

School format deadlineThe Lee County School District is asking parents to choose which style of learning their child will be attending next semester, in-person or virtual, by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Myers High School reviewing safety procedures after hospital patient got inside the buildingFort Myers High School reviewing safety procedures after hospital patient got inside the building
CARES Act funds: $56 million remains for Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach County has $56 million remaining in CARES Act funds it got to help with the coronavirus pandemic.