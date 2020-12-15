First covid vaccine 12.14.20

The first Covid-19 vaccine in Kentucky was administered to frontline health care workers

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

"nothing short of a modern medical miracle."

That's what governor andy beshear is calling the covid-19 vaccines... administered to the first kentuckians this morning.... just ten months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state.

That's tonight's top story at six.oo the university of louisville medical center.

The first person to get the vaccine was dr. jason smith... the chief medical officer and trauma surgeon at the university of louisville.... followed by four other health care workers.

The vaccinations come less than a day after 38,000 vials of the pfizer vaccine arrived in kentucky.

Governor andy beshear was there as the vaccines were administered to the frontline workers.

He says... with the arrival of this vaccine in kentucky.... we can now see the end of this pandemic.

L3: top story white governor andy beshear (d) kentucky let us celebrate that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, that we know we are going to achieve victory, that the end is coming closer and closer and that we will defeat this pandemic in 2021.

L3: top story white ky health care workers get covid-19 vaccinations louisville doctor valerie briones-pryor was one of the first five to be vaccinated today.

She has worked in the covid-19 unit since the beginning of the pandemic.

I just lost my 27th patient today, so the vaccine i took today was for her family and for her family and for the 26 that i have lost.

L3: top story white ky health care workers get covid-19 vaccinations louisville another 12,500 vials of the vaccines will be going to 11 regional hospitals over the next three days.

The governor says another 25,000 vials will be going to c-v-s and walgreens to administer the vaccine to those at long-term care facilities.... which has accounted for 66 percent of the coronavirus deaths in the state.

Governor beshear says the goal is to get all residents and staff in those facilities vaccinated in the next two months.

