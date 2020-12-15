Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published 27 seconds ago

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House.

Our relationship has been a very good one, , Donald Trump, via Twitter .

He has done an outstanding job!

As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.., Donald Trump, via Twitter.

The letter Trump refers to in his tweet is Barr's resignation letter.

Jeffrey Rosen will take over as acting attorney general once Barr's resignation is in effect.

Trump has recently lashed out at Barr, accusing him of disloyalty in regards to the public disclosure of the Justice Dept.'s Hunter Biden investigation.

Barr's recent comments about the 2020 election also seemed to irritate Trump.

To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election, William Barr, US Attorney General, via 'The New York Times'.

Barr has been also criticized for turning the Justice Dept.

Into "a shield to protect the president and his henchmen.”