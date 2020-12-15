Video Credit: KDRV - Published 7 minutes ago

Season for Sharing is NewsWatch 12's annual toy and food drive that supports the Salvation Army’s efforts to provide a holiday meal for families in need and a few gifts to kids who otherwise would not have a Christmas.

Season for Sharing drive is almost done; toys still badly needed

The organization still aims to give a christmas to more than 15 hundred families.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle joins us live from the salvation army donation drop off location in the rogue valley mall.

Tyler is going to the mall in person the only way to donate?

Brian -- people worried about going out beacuse of covid-19 also have the option to donate online.

Major jason koenig with the salvation army says the organization either needs 15 hundred angel tags to be adopted by donors -- or it needs 30 thousand dollars toward purchasing the toys in time for distribution by christmas.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help with toy sorting and distribution over the next two weeks.

If you choose to make a donation in person -- new unwarapped toys can be taken to the salvation army storefront in the lower level of the rogue valley mall.

Hours for drop off are from 11 a-m to seven p-m now through wednesday.

There's not much time left so if you would like to give virtually you can visit red kettle medford dot org.

Or visit k-d-r-v dot com for more information.

