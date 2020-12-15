Global  
 

1-In-5 COVID-19 Patients Pass It To Others In The Same Household

Nearly one in five people with COVID-19 spreads the virus to other members of the household.

Household transmission was significantly higher for those who had symptoms of infection.

That is compared to those who were asymptomatic or had no symptoms, says UPI.

Spouses account for 38% of those infected with the virus after household exposure.

The best prevention even within the house is a mask, hand washing, and distance from others.


