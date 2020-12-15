Chris Pine in negotiations for new movie Dungeons and Dragons

Global  
 

Chris Pine is in negotiations to star in Paramount and eOne’s new movie Dungeons and Dragons, a film adaptation of the popular fantasy roleplaying game.


