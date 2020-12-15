Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of theyear, the Government has said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the firstdoses of a vaccine could be given before the new year if the EuropeanMedicines Agency (EMA) approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Governmentpublished the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy at Government Buildingsin Dublin on Tuesday following Cabinet approval.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Pelosi calls meeting with congressional leaders to discuss COVID relief

 Pelosi is meeting with House and Senate leaders to discuss government funding and a relief bill on Tuesday afternoon.
CBS News

FDA authorizes first over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

 The test, which will be priced around $30, connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results.
CBS News

Months later, the great Twitter hack still boggles my mind

 Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

One of the wildest stories of the year was the day some of the most-followed Twitter accounts on the..
The Verge

Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Ireland's government criticised for voting against pay for students nurses and midwives [Video]

Ireland's government criticised for voting against pay for students nurses and midwives

On Wednesday, the Irish government voted against a motion that called for student nurses and midwives to have their pay reinstated during the COVID-19 pandemic. One student told Euronews that the country's trainee nurses are "exploited".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:35Published
Ireland set for Christmas reopening as Government announces move to Level 3 [Video]

Ireland set for Christmas reopening as Government announces move to Level 3

The Irish Government has announced a move to Level 3 of coronavirusrestrictions from next month – paving the way for a widespread reopening ofthe country before Christmas. Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressed the nation onFriday evening, announcing the reopening of all retail, places of worship,hairdressers, cinemas, libraries and museums from December 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions [Video]

Simon Coveney: Santa is exempt from international travel restrictions

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveneydelivers an important message for the children of Ireland. He said that Santais coming and will be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions oninternational travel. However, children should be aware that social distancingguidelines should apply to Santa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Stephen Donnelly Stephen Donnelly Irish Fianna Fáil politician


Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I live in Narnia'

 Anya Taylor-Joy is in northern Ireland shooting "The Northman" alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. In October, Warner Bros. announced that she'll..
USATODAY.com

Twitter hit with €450,000 GDPR fine nearly two years after disclosing data breach

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined Twitter €450,000 (around $546,000) over a data breach..
The Verge

Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland and Scotland to face each other in pool stages

 Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
BBC News

Ireland and Scotland in same 2023 World Cup pool as South Africa

 Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the Rugby 2023 World Cup in France.
BBC News

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out [Video]

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

'Momentous event': HHS Secretary Alex Azar touts COVID-19 vaccine as a key to US herd immunity

 Hospitals nationwide began immunizing health care workers Monday after the FDA's authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
 
USATODAY.com

First vaccinations begin across the U.S. as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

 The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is being distributed across the country beginning today, as hospitalizations and deaths reach disturbing levels. Dr. Leo..
CBS News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Doctors begin COVID vaccine roll-out [Video]

Doctors begin COVID vaccine roll-out

The vaccine rollout throughout Britain continued on Monday, with people in Wolverhampton, in central England, receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
‘No shortcuts in vaccine development’: Brown University’s Dr. Jha #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘No shortcuts in vaccine development’: Brown University’s Dr. Jha #HTLS2020

Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the issue of Covid vaccines. Dr. Jha said that he is not overly worried about mRNA vaccines and added that it would be important for us to watch the safety data coming out of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. On vaccine development in just 10 months, he said that there are no shortcuts in vaccine development. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:53Published
EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec. 21 [Video]

EU regulators move up Pfizer vaccine assessment to Dec. 21

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of the year, the Government...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

High hopes of Oxford Covid jab being ready for mass rollout within weeks

High hopes of Oxford Covid jab being ready for mass rollout within weeks Prof Sarah Gilbert, lead researcher on the Oxford Vaccine Development Programme, said chances were...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Coronavirus has caused huge damage – and now the vaccine offer us hope

As Christmas draws nearer, the news that covid vaccines are beginning their rollout in earnest is...
Brighton and Hove News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Will Likely Get a COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds [Video]

Most Americans Will Likely Get a COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds

Most Americans Will Likely Get a COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds. According to a survey released by the Kaiser Family Foundation on Dec. 15, . 71% of Americans say they will "definitely or..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Fred Meyer to provide COVID-19 vaccine, following federal roll-out plan [Video]

Fred Meyer to provide COVID-19 vaccine, following federal roll-out plan

Fred Meyer announced Monday it will partner with state health departments and the federal government to provide access to the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:20Published
Pfizer vaccine gets greenlight, Nevada ready for largest vaccination effort in American history [Video]

Pfizer vaccine gets greenlight, Nevada ready for largest vaccination effort in American history

The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations and the largest mobilization and vaccination effort in American history. On Friday, the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:08Published