Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

On Wednesday, the Irish government voted against a motion that called for student nurses and midwives to have their pay reinstated during the COVID-19 pandemic. One student told Euronews that the country's trainee nurses are "exploited".
The Irish Government has announced a move to Level 3 of coronavirusrestrictions from next month – paving the way for a widespread reopening ofthe country before Christmas. Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressed the nation onFriday evening, announcing the reopening of all retail, places of worship,hairdressers, cinemas, libraries and museums from December 1.
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveneydelivers an important message for the children of Ireland. He said that Santais coming and will be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions oninternational travel. However, children should be aware that social distancingguidelines should apply to Santa.
On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.
Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the issue of Covid vaccines. Dr. Jha said that he is not overly worried about mRNA vaccines and added that it would be important for us to watch the safety data coming out of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. On vaccine development in just 10 months, he said that there are no shortcuts in vaccine development. Watch the full video for all the details.
