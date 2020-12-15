Irish Government hopes to begin rollout of Covid vaccine before end of year

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland may begin before the end of theyear, the Government has said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the firstdoses of a vaccine could be given before the new year if the EuropeanMedicines Agency (EMA) approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Governmentpublished the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy at Government Buildingsin Dublin on Tuesday following Cabinet approval.