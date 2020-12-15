11pm KY Doctors and Nurses get Vaccine 12142020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Five doctors and nurses in Louisville were among the first in Kentucky to get the Covid-19 vaccine after it arrived in the state on Sunday.

In louisville today... the first in kentucky to get the covid-19 vaccine..

After it arrived in the state on sunday.

The health care workers at university of louisville hospital ..

Were given the first doses of the pfizer- biontech vaccine... after a shipment arrived at the hosptial this morning in a -u-p-s delivery truck.

Kentucky is receiving more than 38-thousand covid-19 vaccine doses, in the first round of shipments from the federal government with the shipments..

Governor andy beshear says we can see... "the light at the end of the tunnel."

4:10 "today marks the begining of the end of covid 19.

We are going to defeat this virus.

In 2021.

It is going to happen.

And today was the start of that.

It was a moment that we had hoped for, and prayed for.

And the effectiviness of this phizer vaccien, and the moderna one that's gong to follow is nothing short of a modern medical maricle.4:43 --butted--- 7:09 "so these are front line workers who are out ther rolling up there sleves getting this vaccine and it's trly remarkable i mean they had been fighting in the trenches day in and day out ".7:23 the vaccine is being administered... in a series of two doses, three weeks apart.

Health care workers at u of l hosptial, who got the first dose of the vaccine today..

Say it was like getting a flu shot.

:43 "it was probably less painful than a flu shot.

And i get that every year so it was not bad.":48 workers at the medical center at bowling green.... and at baptist health in lexington.also received doses of the vaccine today.