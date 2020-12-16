FDA Moderna vaccine 12.15.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The Food and Drug Administration say there are no safety issues with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine

Today.... the food and drug administration said there was no safety concerns with moderna's covid-19 vaccine.

moderna's covid-19 vaccine is next to be considered for emergency use authorization in the united states for people ages 18 and older.

An advisory panel to the u-s food and drug administation released its assessment of the drug ahead of their meeting thursday.

An advisory panel to the u-s food and drug administation released its assessment of the drug ahead of their meeting thursday.

It confirms that the moderna vaccine's efficacy against covid-19 was 94-and- a-half percent-- which moderna had previously reported.

The document also details the safety profile of the vaccine as "favorable" with no specific concerns.

If the f-d-a gives emergency approval for the vaccine thursday.... it is expected to be shipped out across the country immediately after... like the pfizer vaccine.

