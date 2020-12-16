Internet service coming to rural MS areas

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

The FCC is giving money to internet service providers in Mississippi so they can bring internet service to people in rural areas.

For mississippi: more people will soon have access to broadband internet service thanks to funding from the federal communications commission.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is in alcorn county to explain.

Rural areas such as this one could soon benefit from the new internet access.

We got to talk with a public service commissioner about when people can expect it.

Take pkg: "this is the largest amount of money that's ever been invested in our state."

Four hundred ninety-five million dollars; that's how much public service commissioner brandon presley said the f-c-c will give to mississippi.

The f-c-c announced last week it would send the money to internet providers so they can bring wifi to those who today, don't have a way to access the web, except going to mcdonald's.

"the need for internet service multiplied overnight because of covid-19."

Presley explained rural areas needed internet access before the pandemic, but it multiplied as students began virtual learning.

Standup: (frustrated with computer) "as a former student, i remember how standup: (frustrated with computer) "as a former student, i remember how important a good internet connection is.

Assignment deadlines don't care if your wifi fails."

Presley said mississippi came in second in the nation to get the most money, behind only california, which got over six hundred million.

He added service providers already got a healthy start before this funding in places like prentiss county where spark has already hooked up more than a thousand homes.

Going forward, presley said one responsibility of his is watching the funds.

"our job right now is to make sure we have the right rules in place for oversight, for accountability, to ensure that the money is, in fact, going where it is required to go, and is as fast a process as possible."

Reporter outro: according to presley, the whole project must be completed within six years.

In corinth, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

