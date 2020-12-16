Global  
 

Sen, Kelly Loeffler

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Sen, Kelly Loeffler

Sen, Kelly Loeffler

Sen.

Kelly Loeffler campaigns in northwest Georgia.

She has been critical of absentee ballots, but she is hoping people will use them to vote for her in the runoff.

Is traveled to fort oglethorpe this after noon as campaigning continues across the peach state.

The georgia republican is facing democrat raphael warnock in the january 5th runoff.

When news 12 previously spoke with senator loeffler she addressed her joint statement with david purdue, calling for the resignation of the secretary of state.

This was following controversy with mail-in absentee votes.

Today, news 12 asked the senator her thoughts on absentee ballots for the senate runoff elections.

"absentee ballots are available.

1.2 million absentee ballots have already gone out in the special election.

Also early voting started yesterday.

We need georgians to get out and get to the polls in person or absentee voting early to make sure their vote counts and that they get that done before the holidays."

As early voting season begins, officials in north georgia say they expect heavier traffic at the polls and more absentee requests.

Early voting ends december




