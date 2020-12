The role of the Middle East envoy will now be filled by a veteran Norwegian diplomat, Tor Wennesland.

Turkey blocks EU inspection of cargo vessel travelling to Libya Turkey has protested after German soldiers boarded a Turkish cargo ship in search of suspected arms shipments to Libya. The EU mission says all protocols were followed in the operation, and no illicit materials were found.

Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for the 1988 murder of the 270 passengers and crew of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockervie. He died in 2012.

Libya's UNESCO sites endangered amid war In the first of a five-part series, Al Jazeera visits the ancient Sabratha ruins on Libya's Mediterranean coast, where fighting has left the site neglected by local authorities.

"We do not seek conflict," Gen. Frank McKenzie said, "but we must remain postured and committed to respond to any contingency or in opposition to any..

WASHINGTON — Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations as President Donald Trump, in his final weeks in office, announced the fourth Arab-Israeli..

Recent rumours about the health of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have thrown the spotlight on what will happen if he becomes too ill to rule, or..

'Humans are putting too much pressure on the environment,' says new UN report's author The UN Human Development Report 2020 points to potential multiple crises if leaders fail to act now.

The UN urges access to the region where Ethiopian government forces have been battling local fighters.

Preventing the worst effects of global warming requires dramatic reductions from the people that pollute the most.

Human Development Index is the measure of a nation's health, education, and standards of living.

