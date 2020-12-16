Global  
 

‘Among Us', 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s
‘Among Us', 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo SwitchNintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on December 15th.

Both 'Spelunky' games will land on Nintendo Switch next summer

Roguelike fans, rejoice! Spelunky and its numbered sequel are headed to the Nintendo Switch next...
WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several SanDisk, Seagate, and Western Digital storage deals priced...
Target is hosting a buy one, get one half off deal on some Nintendo Switch games

Target is hosting a buy one, get one half off deal on some Nintendo Switch games Photo by James Bareham / The Verge As the holidays get closer (and with some arriving now —...
Wowing us with their graphics, gameplay, controls, story, and more, these were the games you absolutely needed to play! For this list, we're looking at the best games that came out in 2020.

'Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on Dec. 15. During the event, 19 games were said to be coming to the Switch, some..

