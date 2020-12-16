Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City .

Manchester City are held by struggling West Brom on a frustrating night at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday, despite the Baggies' draw with Manchester City.

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after thematch indicated a move could still be made on Wednesday by the West Bromhierarchy. "I’m very calm. I love my job. I’m here and calm,” said Bilic. “Tobe fair, I’m not bothered. I’m doing my job. I’m enjoying it. I’m working hardfor myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all."

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is sacked after 18 months in charge, with the club next to bottom of the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce is set to land his EIGHTH Premier League manager job. The 66-year-old is understood to...

Slaven Bilic is facing the sack as West Brom manager. talkSPORT understands the Baggies are set to...