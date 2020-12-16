Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Slaven Bilić Slaven Bilić

Slaven Bilic: West Brom manager sacked after 18 months in charge

 West Brom manager Slaven Bilic is sacked after 18 months in charge, with the club next to bottom of the Premier League.
BBC News
Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw [Video]

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after thematch indicated a move could still be made on Wednesday by the West Bromhierarchy. "I’m very calm. I love my job. I’m here and calm,” said Bilic. “Tobe fair, I’m not bothered. I’m doing my job. I’m enjoying it. I’m working hardfor myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Slaven Bilic: West Brom boss could be sacked on Wednesday

 West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday, despite the Baggies' draw with Manchester City.
BBC News

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England


Sam Allardyce Sam Allardyce English footballer and manager


Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: Pep Guardiola's side held to frustrating draw

 Manchester City are held by struggling West Brom on a frustrating night at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa fans all say the same thing as West Brom sack Bilic

Aston Villa fans all say the same thing as West Brom sack Bilic West Bromwich Albion have sacked Slaven Bilic ahead of Sunday's fixture against Aston Villa with Sam...
Sutton Coldfield Observer - Published

Slaven Bilic set to be SACKED as West Brom manager despite draw at Manchester City with Sam Allardyce in frame to take charge of Premier League strugglers

Slaven Bilic is facing the sack as West Brom manager. talkSPORT understands the Baggies are set to...
talkSPORT - Published

Sam Allardyce to West Brom: The Survival Specialist’s Premier League record and how he has fared with West Ham, Everton and other clubs

Sam Allardyce is set to land his EIGHTH Premier League manager job. The 66-year-old is understood to...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Allardyce expected to replace Bilic [Video]

Allardyce expected to replace Bilic

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett says former England manager Sam Allardyce is 'very likely' to replace Slaven Bilic as West Brom boss after the Croatian was sacked on Wednesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:11Published
Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future [Video]

Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he is calm about his future at the club and doesn't really care too much about what is going on behind the scenes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Bilic: No complaints over red card [Video]

Bilic: No complaints over red card

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic says that Matheus Pereira’s sending off against Crystal Palace could have been a yellow card but that his player should not have kicked out in the first place.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:12Published