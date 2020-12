Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-monthcontract.

Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’spoor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points fromtheir first 13 games.

It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, whobegan his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.