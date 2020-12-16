'Big Sam can turn West Brom around'

Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Former West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie is confident Sam Allardyce can turn the club's fortunes around when he takes over.


‘Why would Sam Allardyce want to go to West Brom?’ – Simon Jordan hits out at Slaven Bilic sacking and claims Big Sam won’t want Baggies job

Simon Jordan has criticised West Brom for their decision to sack manager Slaven Bilic following...
talkSPORT - Published

‘Innovative’ Sam Allardyce is NOT a dinosaur and is the PERFECT man to keep West Brom in the Premier League, says Carlton Cole

Carlton Cole has hit back at the ‘dinosaur’ remarks aimed at Sam Allardyce, and has told...
talkSPORT - Published

Sam Allardyce pulls out of talkSPORT broadcast as Premier League ‘survival specialist’ in line to replace Slaven Bilic as West Brom boss

Sam Allardyce had been due to co-host a talkSPORT show today but has pulled out amid speculation he...
talkSPORT - Published


Goodman: Sacking harsh on Bilic [Video]

Goodman: Sacking harsh on Bilic

Former West Brom striker Don Goodman says the club’s decision to sack Slaven Bilic is ‘really harsh’, with former England manager Sam Allardyce set to replace the Croatian as head coach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce [Video]

Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Allardyce expected to replace Bilic [Video]

Allardyce expected to replace Bilic

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett says former England manager Sam Allardyce is 'very likely' to replace Slaven Bilic as West Brom boss after the Croatian was sacked on Wednesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:11Published