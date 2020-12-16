'Big Sam can turn West Brom around'
Former West Brom striker Peter Odemwingie is confident Sam Allardyce can turn the club's fortunes around when he takes over.
Goodman: Sacking harsh on BilicFormer West Brom striker Don Goodman says the club’s decision to sack Slaven Bilic is ‘really harsh’, with former England manager Sam Allardyce set to replace the Croatian as head coach.
Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam AllardyceWest Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.
Allardyce expected to replace BilicSky Sports News' Rob Dorsett says former England manager Sam Allardyce is 'very likely' to replace Slaven Bilic as West Brom boss after the Croatian was sacked on Wednesday.