Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed

Big Sam: I have never been so refreshed

Sam Allardyce says he is 'hungrier and more determined than ever', having been out of football for two and half years before taking his new job at West Brom.


