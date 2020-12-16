Global  
 

Allardyce named West Brom head coach

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Rob Dorsett reports as West Brom confirm Sam Allardyce as their new head coach, two and a half years after he was last in the Premier League with Everton.


West Brom sack Slaven Bilic after difficult start to life back in Prem

Less than 24 hours after drawing with Man City, West Brom have dismissed their head coach
Team Talk - Published

Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-month contract.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘Why would Sam Allardyce want to go to West Brom?’ – Simon Jordan hits out at Slaven Bilic sacking and claims Big Sam won’t want Baggies job

Simon Jordan has criticised West Brom for their decision to sack manager Slaven Bilic following...
talkSPORT - Published


Goodman: Sacking harsh on Bilic [Video]

Goodman: Sacking harsh on Bilic

Former West Brom striker Don Goodman says the club’s decision to sack Slaven Bilic is ‘really harsh’, with former England manager Sam Allardyce set to replace the Croatian as head coach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future [Video]

Bilic 'calm' about West Brom future

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says he is calm about his future at the club and doesn't really care too much about what is going on behind the scenes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Bilic: All managers are selfish [Video]

Bilic: All managers are selfish

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic speaks about the issue of five substitutes after comments made from Jurgen Klopp and Chris Wilder

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:50Published