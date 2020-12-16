Allardyce named West Brom head coach

Rob Dorsett reports as West Brom confirm Sam Allardyce as their new head coach, two and a half years after he was last in the Premier League with Everton.

Simon Jordan has criticised West Brom for their decision to sack manager Slaven Bilic following...

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-month contract.

Less than 24 hours after drawing with Man City, West Brom have dismissed their head coach