Winter wonderland appears amid snowstorm in West Virginia
A heavy snowstorm brought at least six inches of snow to eastern parts of the US, including West Virginia and New England.
Tri-State Area Crews Ready To Clear RoadsPreparations are underway for a major winter snowstorm, as cities and towns salt and sand the roadways. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Pennsylvania Prepares For Winter StormWith large snow totals in the forecast, Pennsylvania is preparing for the storm and making sure that the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine is not interrupting. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more.
Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of seasonCleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio have seen its first major snowfall Tuesday, December 1 with a winter storm warning in places across the region.