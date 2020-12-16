Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 weeks ago

Dozens gathered outside of the University of Evansville on Tuesday in protest of the recently-proposed 'Academic Realignment Plan,' which would eliminate three departments and 17 majors.

Protest Held at University of Evansville Over Proposed Department, Major Cuts

University of evansville students held a three hour protest -- earlier today -- to fight the proposed academic cuts.

Students gathered in front of the oval -- with signs and spoke out -- criticizing the suggested changes under u-e realignment plan.

The university leadership has proposed cutting 3 departments -- 8 majors and several minors from its course offerings.

Those departments: music -- philosophy and religion -- and electrical engineering and computer science.

"you eliminated all these jobs -- you're not going to get 'em back.

Nobody's going to come back if you fire all the professors.

Even if you reopen the department, it would be at least 10 -- 15 years before it would ever get off the ground."

Other majors that could be eliminated include -- history - physics and political science.

Students currently majoring in any of those degrees -- will be able to finish their education at the university.

The academic realignment plan will be finalized in early 20-21 -- following