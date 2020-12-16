Protest Held at University of Evansville Over Proposed Department, Major Cuts
Dozens gathered outside of the University of Evansville on Tuesday in protest of the recently-proposed 'Academic Realignment Plan,' which would eliminate three departments and 17 majors.
University of evansville students held a three hour protest -- earlier today -- to fight the proposed academic cuts.
Students gathered in front of the oval -- with signs and spoke out -- criticizing the suggested changes under u-e realignment plan.
The university leadership has proposed cutting 3 departments -- 8 majors and several minors from its course offerings.
Those departments: music -- philosophy and religion -- and electrical engineering and computer science.
"you eliminated all these jobs -- you're not going to get 'em back.
Nobody's going to come back if you fire all the professors.
Even if you reopen the department, it would be at least 10 -- 15 years before it would ever get off the ground."
Other majors that could be eliminated include -- history - physics and political science.
Students currently majoring in any of those degrees -- will be able to finish their education at the university.
The academic realignment plan will be finalized in early 20-21 -- following