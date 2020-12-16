Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:26s - Published 10 minutes ago

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the news in a statement on Dec.

16.

All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice, Commissioner Rob Manfred, via statement.

We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record, Commissioner Rob Manfred, via statement.

Approximately 3,400 players and seven professional Negro Leagues that were in existence from 1920-1948 will have their stats and records integrated into the MLB.

Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, issued a statement.

In the minds of baseball fans worldwide, this serves as historical validation for those who had been shunned from the Major Leagues .., Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, via statement.

... and had the foresight and courage to create their own league that helped change the game and our country too, Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, via statement.

This acknowledgement is a meritorious nod to the courageous owners and players who helped build this exceptional enterprise .., Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, via statement.

... and shines a welcomed spotlight on the immense talent that called the Negro Leagues home, Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, via statement