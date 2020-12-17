Negro Leagues Baseball now elevated to Major League status

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Against a backdrop of injustice.

We are now grateful to count the players of the negro leagues where they belong: as major leaguers within the official historical record."

Mlb saying they are proud to highlight the contributions of the pioneers who played from 1920 to 1948.

This announcement comes during the centennial year of celebrating the founding of the negro leagues.now onto the kansas city chiefs...nfl fans have been awaiting the showdown of two of the best quarterbacks in the game to face-off...patrick mahomes and saints quarterback drew brees...but brees has been ijured for a month now, and taysom hill has taken over as quarterback in new orleans...but this elite quarterback showdown still has a chance.

Nfl networks ian rapaport tweeting out today that drew brees has been given the green light to return to practice.

Now patrick mahomes