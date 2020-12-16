Royals release candid Christmas card family pictures

Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period. So, what is allowed this festiveseason?
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duchess of Cornwall's rescue pooch stole the show during the opening of anew facility at the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor centre. Full ofmischief, terrier Beth clung hungrily to a sausage attached to the blanketused for the unveiling.
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have laid wreaths atthe Neue Wache memorial in the centre of Berlin to mark Germany’s National Dayof Mourning. They were accompanied by senior German leaders, includingpresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Wolfgang Schauble, the head of theBundestag parliament.
