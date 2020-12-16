Global  
 

Royals release candid Christmas card family pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas cardphotograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home.

Also releasedis a candid image of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the gardenof their home in Aberdeenshire.


