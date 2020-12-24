Global  
 

Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities.

Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs.

The card wassent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron,which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donationfrom the royals.


