Trending: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas Card
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared their first American Christmas card.
The couple is featured with their son Archie next to a Christmas tree.
Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Help Hunger Relief projectThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their first philanthropic partnership with World Central Kitchen.