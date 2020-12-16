Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:37s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan tonight.

Lows will be in the low-20s.

It's more of the same for your Thursday with a few flakes possible.

Highs will be in the low-30s again.

Temperatures get back into the upper 30s by the end of the work week with a few breaks of sun.

We could see some light, mixed precipitation Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

If we don't see any good sized winter storms to compensate for the snow melt, it may be another brown Christmas this year.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan today, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the low-30s. More of these stray lake flakes may be floating by..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:30Published