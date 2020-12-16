Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:37s - Published 10 minutes ago

NBC 26 weather forecast

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan tonight.

Lows will be in the low-20s.

It's more of the same for your Thursday with a few flakes possible.

Highs will be in the low-30s again.

Temperatures get back into the upper 30s by the end of the work week with a few breaks of sun.

We could see some light, mixed precipitation Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend will be relatively mild with highs in the mid- to upper-30s.

The latest outlook shows overall above average temperatures going into Christmas week.

If we don't see any good sized winter storms to compensate for the snow melt, it may be another brown Christmas this year.